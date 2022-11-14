UrduPoint.com

UK Not Looking To Normalize Ties With Russia - Foreign Secretary

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 14, 2022 | 08:19 PM

The United Kingdom is not going to normalize ties with Russia in light of the Ukrainian conflict as the two countries attend the G20 summit in Indonesia, Foreign Secretary James Cleverly said Monday

"We will confront them. We are not going to normalize them. We are not going to act with them as we would do with our friends and allies at the G20. That is we are not going to normalize the relationship in light of their appalling activity," he told Sky news.

Cleverly also told LBC radio that UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak would "encourage international condemnation" of Russia's military operation at the summit in Bali, and complained that not all countries wanted to back the Western bid to make Russia pull troops out of Ukraine.

"We still see countries that are not as vocal as we would like them to be... We know that China has a huge influence on the world stage... We know that President (Vladimir) Putin would listen to what the Chinese say," he claimed.

The two-day gathering of the world's 20 largest economies this week will be the first high-level event for Sunak since he took office in October. Russia will be represented by Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov. The Kremlin said last month that it did not expect ties with London to improve under Sunak.

