UK Not Planning To Implement Any Restrictions Regarding External Borders - Von Der Leyen

Wed 18th March 2020 | 01:00 AM

UK Not Planning to Implement Any Restrictions Regarding External Borders - von der Leyen

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th March, 2020) The United Kingdom is currently not planning to implement any restrictions regarding external borders in spite of warning UK citizens against foreign trips, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Tuesday.

Her comment came soon after European Union member states backed the proposal on a 30-day entry ban on third nations' citizens entry to the bloc's countries to contain the spread of the coronavirus disease. The measure will start being implemented immediately, with some exceptions, including for diplomats and doctors.

"We got a lot of approval from member states. Actually, there was none of them who was negative on this proposal, but we know that at the moment being the UK is not planning on implementing external border restrictions, as far as I understand. Today, they advise their people not to travel abroad ... Important is that the UK citizens are EU citizens," von der Leyen said at a press conference.

