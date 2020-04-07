UrduPoint.com
UK Not Requesting Russia's Assistance On Johnson's Coronavirus Treatment - Kremlin

Tue 07th April 2020

UK Not Requesting Russia's Assistance on Johnson's Coronavirus Treatment - Kremlin

The United Kingdom has not requested any assistance from Russia on the treatment of UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who has been moved to intensive care in hospital due to worsening coronavirus symptoms, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th April, 2020) The United Kingdom has not requested any assistance from Russia on the treatment of UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who has been moved to intensive care in hospital due to worsening coronavirus symptoms, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.

"No, of course, we have not received any request. We are sure that there are doctors in the UK who have the needed qualification for taking care of the prime minister," Peskov told reporters.

