UK Not Responding to 50 Extradition Requests From Moscow - Russian Ambassador

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th February, 2022) The United Kingdom has left unanswered around 50 applications from the Russian Prosecutor General's Office for the extradition of Russians hiding in the country from justice, Russian Ambassador in London Andrei Kelin told Sputnik.

According to the diplomat, multiple people who are wanted in Russia are currently hiding in the United Kingdom.

"We now have about 50 unanswered requests from the Prosecutor General's Office, which demand (the UK) to clarify certain cases and extradite these people," Kelin said.

In particular, over the past year, the UK agreed to conduct one extradition, which, however, failed, as the person subject to deportation was warned by the police and fled.