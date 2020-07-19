UrduPoint.com
UK Now Has Total Of Over 294,000 Confirmed Coronavirus Cases - Health Department

Muhammad Irfan 21 seconds ago Sun 19th July 2020 | 03:40 AM

UK Now Has Total of Over 294,000 Confirmed Coronavirus Cases - Health Department

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th July, 2020) More than 800 new coronavirus cases were registered in the United KIngdom in the past 24 hours with the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country now standing at over 294,000 according to the Department of Health and Social Care.

"As of 9 am on 18 July, 294,066 people have tested positive for coronavirus in the UK," the health department said in its latest COVID-19 update.

According to the Saturday release, 827 new coronavirus cases were confirmed in the past 24 hours. Daily COVID-19 death figures have not been released. As of July 16, the coronavirus death toll in the UK stood at 45,119.

A total of 13,112,764 coronavirus tests, either processed or sent out, have been made available in the UK since the start of the epidemic in the country.

On Tuesday, British media reported citing UK scientists that a new wave of COVID-19 expected this upcoming winter would be more serious than the first and could result in about 120,000 new fatal cases if the authorities fail to take urgent action to avoid the epidemic.

On June 15, the UK government made wearing face masks on public transport mandatory. Earlier this week, a Downing Street spokesman announced that face coverings would become mandatory in shops across England starting from July 24.

