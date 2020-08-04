UK Now Has Total of Over 305,000 Confirmed Coronavirus Cases - Health Department

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th August, 2020) More than 900 new coronavirus cases were registered in the United Kingdom in the past 24 hours with the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country now standing at over 305,600, according to the Department of Health and Social Care.

Nine new deaths from COVID-19 were registered in the United Kingdom in the past 24 hours, bringing the total death toll up to 46,210, the latest (Monday afternoon) data from the health department shows. Within the same period, 938 new coronavirus cases were reported, with the total number of cases in the UK now standing at 305,623.

On Sunday, the health department reported 744 new coronavirus cases.

On Saturday, the daily increase was 771.

Last week, Mexico surpassed the United Kingdom in the coronavirus death toll count, becoming the country with the third-largest number of COVID-19 fatalities, after the United States and Brazil. The UK now has the fourth-largest COVID-19 death toll.

On Monday, the British government announced the roll-out of two new rapid COVID-19 tests that are expected to help combat the spread of the coronavirus amid an oncoming season of the common flu. The government said it will supply the tests to National Health Service (NHS) hospitals and facilities, as well as elderly care homes across the UK, bolstering their on-the-spot testing capabilities.