UK Nuclear Regulator Says to Restart Reactor One Year After Temporary Shut Down

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st August, 2019) UK nuclear watchdog Office for Nuclear Regulation (ONR) said on Tuesday that it had authorized the restart of one of the country's oldest nuclear reactors one year after it was shut down over safety concerns.

EDF Energy will likely relaunch reactor 4 at the 40-year-old Hunderston B nuclear power station in Scotland's North Ayrshire by the end of August, according to the released statement.

"Nuclear safety remains our utmost priority and we would only allow a reactor to restart with clear evidence that it remains safe for workers and the public," ONR Deputy Chief Inspector Donald Urquhart said in the statement.

He added that the regulator was permitting the reactor to restart after a "long and detailed assessment of the safety case submitted by EDF Energy."

The ONR will test the running reactor within four months to make sure the cores, which have cracks in its graphic bricks, meet the fundamental safety requirements.

The power plant was shut down in March 2018 after investigators found numerous cracks in the graphite core of reactors 3 and 4 of the Scottish power plant. The question of whether reactor 3 will restart is still under consideration since it had more than 350 cracks.