UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UK Nuclear Regulator Says To Restart Reactor One Year After Temporary Shut Down

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Wed 21st August 2019 | 01:10 AM

UK Nuclear Regulator Says to Restart Reactor One Year After Temporary Shut Down

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st August, 2019) UK nuclear watchdog Office for Nuclear Regulation (ONR) said on Tuesday that it had authorized the restart of one of the country's oldest nuclear reactors one year after it was shut down over safety concerns.

EDF Energy will likely relaunch reactor 4 at the 40-year-old Hunderston B nuclear power station in Scotland's North Ayrshire by the end of August, according to the released statement.

"Nuclear safety remains our utmost priority and we would only allow a reactor to restart with clear evidence that it remains safe for workers and the public," ONR Deputy Chief Inspector Donald Urquhart said in the statement.

He added that the regulator was permitting the reactor to restart after a "long and detailed assessment of the safety case submitted by EDF Energy."

The ONR will test the running reactor within four months to make sure the cores, which have cracks in its graphic bricks, meet the fundamental safety requirements.

The power plant was shut down in March 2018 after investigators found numerous cracks in the graphite core of reactors 3 and 4 of the Scottish power plant. The question of whether reactor 3 will restart is still under consideration since it had more than 350 cracks.

Related Topics

Nuclear United Kingdom March August 2018

Recent Stories

Islamic world being mobilized to raise voice again ..

53 minutes ago

Flood in river Sutlej can affect 9 mauzas in distr ..

1 hour ago

PTI members attend workshop Understanding Pakistan ..

1 hour ago

UK Prime Minister Urges India to Resolve Kashmir D ..

2 hours ago

World Bank President to Meet With Zelensky on Augu ..

1 hour ago

Abu Dhabi seeking to be regional centre of Muay Th ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.