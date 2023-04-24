UK Nurses to Wear Body Cameras to Tackle Harassment - Reports

UrduPoint.com

April 24, 2023

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th April, 2023) Nurses in the United Kingdom will be provided with body-worn cameras to prevent harassment and rape in the wake of a high incidence of sexual violence in hospitals, The Telegraph reported on Monday, citing plans by UK Health Secretary Steve Barclay.

"The Health Secretary is committed to keeping NHS staff and patients safe. Using body cameras is one thing that could help and is an idea that seems warmly received by many frontline staff," a government source told the newspaper.

Wearing body cameras by medical staff has already been tried at a hospital in Oxford, and the staff responded better than expected to the initiative, the report read.

Such a decision came after it was revealed last week that more than 6,500 reports of rape and sexual assault have been made in hospitals since 2019. Meanwhile, the newspaper added, citing data from the Women's Rights Network, only 4% of the cases were reported to police.

The health ministry is reportedly hopeful that body-worn cameras and other similar measures will help prevent offenses and increase the rate of substantiated convictions from the current rate of 4.1% for sex assaults in hospitals.

