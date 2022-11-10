UrduPoint.com

UK Nurses Vote To Strike In Coming Months - Union

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 10, 2022 | 02:00 AM

UK Nurses Vote to Strike in Coming Months - Union

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th November, 2022) The United Kingdom's largest nursing union announced Wednesday that its members had voted to strike over insufficient pay, with the mandate for industrial action running until early May.

"Our members are saying enough is enough. The voice of nursing in the UK is strong and I will make sure it is heard.

Our members will no longer tolerate a financial knife-edge at home and a raw deal at work," the Royal College of Nursing head, Pat Cullen, said.

The union said results of the ballot showed that record numbers of nursing staff were prepared to join picket lines this winter. It insisted that the action was as much for patients as it was for medical staff because of a sharp drop in standards caused by chronic underfunding.

Related Topics

United Kingdom May

Recent Stories

US Nudging Ukraine to Enter Talks With Russia This ..

US Nudging Ukraine to Enter Talks With Russia This Winter to End Conflict - Repo ..

2 hours ago
 Israel president meets parties as Netanyahu set to ..

Israel president meets parties as Netanyahu set to form government

2 hours ago
 Facebook owner Meta to lay off 11,000 staff

Facebook owner Meta to lay off 11,000 staff

2 hours ago
 Brussels proposes 18-bn-euro Ukraine aid package

Brussels proposes 18-bn-euro Ukraine aid package

2 hours ago
 Musk 'kills' new Twitter label, hours after launch ..

Musk 'kills' new Twitter label, hours after launch

2 hours ago
 Egypt dissident Abdel Fattah's family demands proo ..

Egypt dissident Abdel Fattah's family demands proof of life

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.