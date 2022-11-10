UK Nurses Vote to Strike in Coming Months - Union

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th November, 2022) The United Kingdom's largest nursing union announced Wednesday that its members had voted to strike over insufficient pay, with the mandate for industrial action running until early May.

"Our members are saying enough is enough. The voice of nursing in the UK is strong and I will make sure it is heard.

Our members will no longer tolerate a financial knife-edge at home and a raw deal at work," the Royal College of Nursing head, Pat Cullen, said.

The union said results of the ballot showed that record numbers of nursing staff were prepared to join picket lines this winter. It insisted that the action was as much for patients as it was for medical staff because of a sharp drop in standards caused by chronic underfunding.