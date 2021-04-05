UrduPoint.com
UK Offers Condolences Over 22 Indian Forces Killed In Maoist Ambush

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 05th April 2021 | 12:48 PM

UK Offers Condolences Over 22 Indian Forces Killed in Maoist Ambush

The United Kingdom extends its condolences over the latest deadly Maoist ambush on Indian security forces and stands ready to continue counterterrorism cooperation with the Commonwealth partner, the high commissioner in New Delhi said on Monday

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th April, 2021) The United Kingdom extends its condolences over the latest deadly Maoist ambush on Indian security forces and stands ready to continue counterterrorism cooperation with the Commonwealth partner, the high commissioner in New Delhi said on Monday.

On Saturday, Maoists ambushed Indian security forces that were conducting a major operation in the heavily forested state of Chhattisgarh. As a result, at least 22 security members were killed and over 30 sustained injuries.

"As we learn more about #Chhattisgarh condolences for the losses suffered by the security personnel, thoughts for their families and wishes of swift recovery for the wounded. UK will continue to work with India in fight against terrorism," Alex Ellis tweeted.

The Maoists, also known as the Naxalites or the Naxals, have been fighting the Indian government since the 1960s. In the wake of the fresh attack by the far-left extremists, Interior Minister Amit Shah chaired a high-level meeting on Sunday.

