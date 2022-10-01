UrduPoint.com

UK Offers Denmark Help In Probing Nord Stream Incidents

Sumaira FH Published October 01, 2022 | 07:25 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st October, 2022) The United Kingdom has suggested assisting Denmark in the ongoing investigation of simultaneous attacks on the Nord Stream pipelines, with both sides being equally of the opinion that the incident was an act of sabotage, the UK government said on Saturday.

"(Danish) Prime Minister (Mette) Frederiksen updated (UK) Prime Minister (Liz Truss) on the damage caused to the Nord Stream pipelines last week. They agreed the incidents were clearly an act of sabotage. The Prime Minister offered the UK's support for the ongoing investigation," the UK government said in a statement.

The prime ministers agreed that the safety and security of the Baltic Sea "is in everyone's interest," and welcomed boosting the cooperation through the UK Joint Expeditionary Force, the statement also said.

"On energy security more widely, the Prime Minister and Prime Minister Frederiksen agreed on the need for likeminded democracies to work together to increase our energy independence," it added.

On Monday, the Nord Stream 1 and Nord Stream 2 offshore pipelines in the Baltic Sea were damaged by explosions and rendered inoperative. The Swedish and Danish authorities said they discovered gas leaks caused by undersea explosions, with the consensus being that the incident was a result of sabotage.

On Friday, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that the United States and its allies are now switching their policy from imposing sanctions to destroying energy infrastructure. The Russian Prosecutor General's Office is investigating the incident as an act of international terrorism.

