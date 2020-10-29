UK Offers 'Every Support' to France in Investigation of Deadly Attack in Nice - Raab

The United Kingdom is ready to provide every support to France in the investigation of the deadly knife attack in Nice, Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said on Thursday

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th October, 2020) The United Kingdom is ready to provide every support to France in the investigation of the deadly knife attack in Nice, Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said on Thursday.

"The UK stands with France today in sorrow, shock and solidarity at the horrifying events in Nice.

Our thoughts are with the victims and their families and we offer every support to the French people in pursuing those responsible for this appalling attack," Raab said, as quoted by the Sky news.