UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UK Offers 'Every Support' To France In Investigation Of Deadly Attack In Nice - Raab

Sumaira FH 57 seconds ago Thu 29th October 2020 | 06:49 PM

UK Offers 'Every Support' to France in Investigation of Deadly Attack in Nice - Raab

The United Kingdom is ready to provide every support to France in the investigation of the deadly knife attack in Nice, Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said on Thursday

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th October, 2020) The United Kingdom is ready to provide every support to France in the investigation of the deadly knife attack in Nice, Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said on Thursday.

"The UK stands with France today in sorrow, shock and solidarity at the horrifying events in Nice.

Our thoughts are with the victims and their families and we offer every support to the French people in pursuing those responsible for this appalling attack," Raab said, as quoted by the Sky news.

Related Topics

Attack France Nice United Kingdom

Recent Stories

Statement on meeting with PSL franchisees

31 minutes ago

ADP virtual meeting presents services that support ..

50 minutes ago

Shireen Mazari says laws must be enforced to contr ..

55 minutes ago

'No drama' - Nagelsmann demands Leipzig learn from ..

56 seconds ago

112 power pilferers nabbed in a day in South Punja ..

57 seconds ago

US Economy Grows By Record 33.1% in Q3 After Large ..

59 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.