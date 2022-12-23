UK Offers Support to France After Deadly Paris Shooting

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd December, 2022) The United Kingdom is ready to support France in whatever way is necessary, Foreign Secretary James Cleverly said after a gunman opened fire in central Paris on Friday.

"Tragic news about the shooting in Paris today.

My thoughts are with the victims and their families - the UK is ready to support in whatever way we can," Cleverly wrote on social media.

A 69-year-old man, who has a history of criminal behavior, shot three people dead and wounded four others near a Kurdish cultural center and at a hairdresser's shop in the upscale 10th arrondissement shortly before noon. Police are investigating.