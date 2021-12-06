UK officers jailed after sharing murder victim photos online

UrduPoint.com

Two London police officers were on Monday each jailed for nearly three years after they admitted to sharing crime scene photographs on WhatsApp of two murdered sisters

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2021 ) :Two London police officers were on Monday each jailed for nearly three years after they admitted to sharing crime scene photographs on WhatsApp of two murdered sisters.

The case, which came after another serving officer was jailed for life for the kidnap, rape and murder of a woman, has added to a crisis of public confidence in the British capital's police force.

Deniz Jaffer and Jamie Lewis were each handed a sentence of two years and nine months for what judge Mark Lucraft called "appalling and inexplicable conduct".

The duo took pictures of murdered sisters Bibaa Henry, 46, and Nicole Smallman, 27, at the scene of their killing in a sprawling country park in northwest London last year.

That included taking a "selfie-style" image which Lewis had superimposed his face on.

The Metropolitan Police officers had been assigned to protect the crime scene but instead took "inappropriate" and "unauthorised" photos before sharing them on social media.

Their "shameful" behaviour also featured them describing the victims as "dead birds" on WhatsApp groups.

The men disregarded the victims' privacy for "a cheap thrill" or "some form of bragging rights", which undermined trust and faith in police, the judge at London's Old Bailey court said.

