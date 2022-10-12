UrduPoint.com

UK Official Arrives In Iceland To Attend Arctic Circle Assembly, Discuss Climate, Trade

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 12, 2022 | 01:40 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th October, 2022) UK Government Minister for Scotland Malcolm Offord has arrived in Iceland on a two-day visit to partake in the Arctic Circle Assembly in Reykjavik from October 13-16 and to discuss environment and trade issues, as well as a post-Brexit renewed climate and scientific framework, the UK government said on Wednesday.

"UK Government Minister for Scotland Malcolm Offord arrives in Iceland today (Wednesday 12 October) on a two-day visit to speak at the Arctic Circle Assembly in Reykjavik, discuss common climate change goals and build trade links," the statement read.

The minister is set to meet with other UK officials from the Orkney Islands Council and with the counterparts from Canada, the Faroe Islands, Norway, India, Iceland, and hold discussions with the latter's lawmakers "around Scotland's offshore wind sector and the huge part it plays in the UK Government's bold 2050 Net Zero targets," the statement said.

"Icelandic companies have a number of high-tech and asset investments in the UK, and the University of Edinburgh offers a popular foundation course in Icelandic. In addition, both Scotland and Iceland have strong fishing and fish processing industries and tourism between the two countries is bolstered by direct Reykjavik-Glasgow flights," it added.

Offord will also visit a number of Icelandic businesses to reinforce the links in the sectors, funded by the UK government, and a major gaming company, according to the document.

More Stories From World

