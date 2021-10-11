UrduPoint.com

UK Official Refuses To Comment On Allegations Of Russia Stealing COVID-19 Vaccine Formula

Mon 11th October 2021 | 09:50 PM

UK Official Refuses to Comment on Allegations of Russia Stealing COVID-19 Vaccine Formula

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th October, 2021) UK Home Office Minister Damian Hinds refused on Monday to comment on the recent reports of Russia allegedly stealing the COVID-19 vaccine formula from AstraZeneca to create Sputnik V.

The Sun tabloid ran the story on Sunday, citing its sources. The Russian Direct Investment Fund denounced it as "old fake news.

"

"I won't comment on the specific case that you mention because that wouldn't be right to do in detail, but it would be fair to say, correct to say, that we face threats of this type that are different, they are more sophisticated, they are more extensive than they ever have been before," Hinds told UK broadcaster LBC.

Alexander Gintsburg, the head of Russia's Gamaleya research center, which developed the Sputnik V vaccine, earlier described the claims as "the funniest myth."

