UK officials say two people test positive for novel coronavirus

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2020 ) :British health officials said Friday two people had tested positive for the novel coronavirus, in the country's first confirmed cases since the deadly outbreak emerged in China and began to spread globally this month.

"We can confirm that two patients in England, who are members of the same family, have tested positive for coronavirus," Chris Whitty, Chief Medical Officer for England, said in a statement.

"The patients are receiving specialist NHS care, and we are using tried and tested infection control procedures to prevent further spread of the virus," he added, referring to the National Health Service.

Whitty said the state-funded NHS was "extremely well-prepared" and officials were "working rapidly to identify any contacts the patients had, to prevent further spread".

"We have been preparing for UK cases of novel coronavirus andwe have robust infection control measures in place to respond immediately,"he added.