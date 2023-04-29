The UK Foreign Office will send its staff members to Kazakhstan in order to discuss anti-Russian sanctions and the local authorities' compliance with them, junior minister Tariq Ahmad said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th April, 2023) The UK Foreign Office will send its staff members to Kazakhstan in order to discuss anti-Russian sanctions and the local authorities' compliance with them, junior minister Tariq Ahmad said on Friday.

"Senior officials from the FCDO (Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office) sanctions team are visiting Kazakhstan this month to discuss sanctions enforcement with the Kazakh Government. We look forward to ongoing close consultation in this area," the Foreign Office minister said in a written answer to a parliamentary question.

On Tuesday, US Assistant Secretary of the Treasury for Terrorist Financing Elizabeth Rosenberg said that Kazakhstan's banks and companies were facing growing risks of being put under secondary sanctions for aiding Russia in circumvention of Western trade and finance sanctions.

The West stepped up sanctions pressure on Russia after the start of Moscow's operation in Ukraine. Russian President Vladimir Putin has said the policy of containing and weakening Russia is the West's long-term strategy, and the restrictions have affected the entire global economy.