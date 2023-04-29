UrduPoint.com

UK Officials To Ensure Kazakhstan's Adherence To Sanctions Against Russia - Foreign Office

Muhammad Irfan Published April 29, 2023 | 09:24 PM

UK Officials to Ensure Kazakhstan's Adherence to Sanctions Against Russia - Foreign Office

The UK Foreign Office will send its staff members to Kazakhstan in order to discuss anti-Russian sanctions and the local authorities' compliance with them, junior minister Tariq Ahmad said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th April, 2023) The UK Foreign Office will send its staff members to Kazakhstan in order to discuss anti-Russian sanctions and the local authorities' compliance with them, junior minister Tariq Ahmad said on Friday.

"Senior officials from the FCDO (Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office) sanctions team are visiting Kazakhstan this month to discuss sanctions enforcement with the Kazakh Government. We look forward to ongoing close consultation in this area," the Foreign Office minister said in a written answer to a parliamentary question.

On Tuesday, US Assistant Secretary of the Treasury for Terrorist Financing Elizabeth Rosenberg said that Kazakhstan's banks and companies were facing growing risks of being put under secondary sanctions for aiding Russia in circumvention of Western trade and finance sanctions.

The West stepped up sanctions pressure on Russia after the start of Moscow's operation in Ukraine. Russian President Vladimir Putin has said the policy of containing and weakening Russia is the West's long-term strategy, and the restrictions have affected the entire global economy.

Related Topics

Terrorist Foreign Office Ukraine Moscow Russia Vladimir Putin United Kingdom Kazakhstan From Government

Recent Stories

10,000 wheat bags seized in Jehanian

10,000 wheat bags seized in Jehanian

1 minute ago
 Football: English Premier League results

Football: English Premier League results

1 minute ago
 MoU signed for safe cities projects in Sialkot, Mu ..

MoU signed for safe cities projects in Sialkot, Muridke

4 minutes ago
 SDPI, ZTB sign MoU to improve agro productivity

SDPI, ZTB sign MoU to improve agro productivity

4 minutes ago
 Demonstration Against Holding G7 Summit in Japan T ..

Demonstration Against Holding G7 Summit in Japan Takes Place in Kyoto

1 minute ago
 'Mitti ke putlay' fabulous film on labour rights

'Mitti ke putlay' fabulous film on labour rights

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.