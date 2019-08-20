UK Officials to Stop Attending Most EU Meetings From September 1 - Government

(@imziishan)

UK officials will stop attending most EU meetings starting from September 1, ahead of the country's withdrawal from the European Union in the fall, the Department for Exiting the European Union said Tuesday in a statement

"UK officials will stop attending most EU meetings from 1 September so that they can focus on our future relationship with the EU and other partners around the world," the statement read.

The department noted that officials would only attend EU meetings in which the United Kingdom had a significant national interest.

According to the statement, the decision would enable the officials to better focus on immediate national goals, including preparations for Brexit.

The United Kingdom was initially set to leave the European Union on March 29, but complications with getting the text of the agreement approved at the national level have resulted in the withdrawal being delayed several times. Brussels has now given London until October 31 to either come up with a new plan.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has repeatedly stated his determination to withdraw the United Kingdom from the bloc, with or without a deal.