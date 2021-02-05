UrduPoint.com
UK Officials Working On 'Vaccine Passports' For Travelers - Reports

Sumaira FH 17 minutes ago Fri 05th February 2021 | 05:33 PM

UK Officials Working on 'Vaccine Passports' for Travelers - Reports

Officials in the United Kingdom have begun work on so-called vaccine passports for inoculated travelers in a bid to revive the pandemic-hit tourism industry, The Times has reported

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th February, 2021) Officials in the United Kingdom have begun work on so-called vaccine passports for inoculated travelers in a bid to revive the pandemic-hit tourism industry, The Times has reported.

A certification system could give more freedom to those who agree to vaccinate against the coronavirus, as EU countries such as Greece prepare to scrap quarantine for vaccinated travelers in May.

The daily said the Foreign Office and the departments for transport and health were debating options for Brits who want to travel to countries that may have vaccination as a condition for entry.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Health Minister Matt Hancock and Vaccines Minister Nadhim Zahawi have denied plans to introduce vaccine passports amid a global race to vaccinate people against the virus. The EU said it was preparing the ground for vaccine certificates.

