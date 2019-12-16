UrduPoint.com
UK Oil Tanker Attacked By Pirates Near West Africa - Company

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 16th December 2019 | 11:43 PM

UK's Union Maritime ship owner has announced that its Duke oil tanker was attacked by pirates near West Africa while going from Angola to Togo

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th December, 2019) UK's Union Maritime ship owner has announced that its Duke oil tanker was attacked by pirates near West Africa while going from Angola to Togo.

"Our vessel (oil tanker MT DUKE - IMO: 9262259) was involved in a security incident on Sunday at around 0700 UTC.

DUKE was attacked and boarded whilst on voyage from Luanda, Angola to Lome, Togo, with a cargo of fuel oil," the company said in a statement.

According to Dryad Global maritime security risk management company, six pirates have boarded the oil tanker, kidnapping 20 Indian crew members.

It added that the crew's safety was its top priority, and it would cooperate with all relevant authorities to resolve the incident as fast as possible.

