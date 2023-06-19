UK OKs Law To Keep Russia Sanctions Until Moscow Pays Compensation To Ukraine - Reports
Muhammad Irfan Published June 19, 2023 | 05:20 PM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th June, 2023) The UK has passed a legislation that will allow keeping sanctions against Russia in place until Moscow pays compensation to Ukraine, media reported on Monday, citing the UK foreign ministry.
Under the new law, London intends to oblige individuals and companies from the UK or abroad subject to sanctions against Russia to disclose information about their assets in the UK, Reuters reported.