The United Kingdom has passed legislation that will allow keeping sanctions against Russia in place until Moscow pays compensation to Ukraine, the Foreign Office said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th June, 2023) The United Kingdom has passed legislation that will allow keeping sanctions against Russia in place until Moscow pays compensation to Ukraine, the Foreign Office said on Monday.

"The Government is taking powers to maintain Russian sanctions until compensation is paid to Ukraine and is introducing a route for frozen Russian assets to be donated for Ukrainian reconstruction, under new legislation announced by Foreign Secretary James Cleverly today," the statement read.

In addition, the United Kingdom will create a fund allowing sanctioned Russians to transfer their frozen assets to reconstruct Ukraine, the foreign ministry said.

"This will be a voluntary process whereby sanctioned individuals may apply for funds to be released for the express purpose of supporting Ukraine's recovery and reconstruction," the ministry said.

On Sunday, Daily Mail reported that the UK government and Russian businessman Roman Abramovich, who owned UK football club Chelsea but was forced to sell it due to London's sanctions campaign against Moscow, did not come to an agreement on the distribution of the businessman's funds received from the sale of the club, since Abramovich wanted the funds to be sent not only to the Ukrainians but also to Russians affected by the conflict. The UK government and the European Commission opposed the entrepreneur's desire to send funds to Russia.

Western countries stepped up sanctions pressure on Moscow after the start of the military operation in Ukraine on February 24, 2022, with the European Union imposing ten packages of sanctions against Russia.