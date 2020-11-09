UK Open to Compromise on Fisheries in Post-Brexit Trade Talks With EU - Minister

UK Environment Minister, George Eustice, said on Monday that the United Kingdom was open to reach a compromise with the European Union on fisheries, one of the sticking points on the post-Brexit trade negotiations with the European Union that are due to resume in London

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th November, 2020) UK Environment Minister, George Eustice, said on Monday that the United Kingdom was open to reach a compromise with the European Union on fisheries, one of the sticking points on the post-Brexit trade negotiations with the European Union that are due to resume in London.

"On fisheries, we've always been open to doing a sensible approach looking particularly at agreements that might span a couple, three years for instance," Eustice told Sky news broadcaster.

The minister made clear, however, that any deal coming from the talks must make sure that the UK regains control of its own waters.

"Controlled access to our waters has always been a red line for us in these negotiations," he stressed.

The UK left the EU on January 31, but as part of the withdrawal agreement, both sides entered an 11-month transition period to negotiate their future commercial relations.

Trade talks have been at an impasse for months over wide divergences over fishing quotas, the level-playing field � the set of common rules and standards designed to prevent businesses in one country from undercutting their rivals in other countries � and governance.

UK and EU chief negotiators David Frost and Michel Barnier respectively, will resume talks on Monday in London, in another attempt to reach a deal before the transition period ends on December 31.

Speaking to reporters on Sunday UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said that he has always been "a great enthusiast" for a free trade agreement with the EU, and that a deal was "there to be done."

He insisted, however, that the UK is ready to leave the European bloc without a deal.

If no trade deal is secured before year's end, the World Trade Organization's rules will come into effect starting in 2021, including customs tariffs and full border checks for UK goods entering the EU.