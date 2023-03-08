UrduPoint.com

UK Opens New Royal Marines Base In Norway To Strengthen Security In Arctic - Royal Navy

Faizan Hashmi Published March 08, 2023 | 09:24 PM

UK Opens New Royal Marines Base in Norway to Strengthen Security in Arctic - Royal Navy

The UK Royal Navy announced on Wednesday the opening of a new Royal Marines base in Norway to realize the UK's commitment to strengthening security in the Arctic region

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th March, 2023) The UK Royal Navy announced on Wednesday the opening of a new Royal Marines base in Norway to realize the UK's commitment to strengthening security in the Arctic region.

"Newly-established Camp Viking in northern Norway will serve as the hub for Royal Marines Commandos as they continue to be the tip of the Arctic spear, the unit the UK turns to when it needs troops able to fight in cold weather extremes," the Royal Navy said in a statement.

The branch noted that the new base located around 40 miles south of the city of Tromso can accommodate all servicemen of the UK's Littoral Response Group (LRG).

The base is also ideally positioned for "deterring threats in the region" and is located in a way that allows the UK forces to quickly respond if necessary to protect NATO's northern flank, as well as allied Norway.

Over the past winter, about 1,000 special forces soldiers managed to move to the new base. Together with their NATO allies, they are currently conducting drills.

Maj. Kirk Allen, the commanding officer of the deployed unit, said that the Camp Viking would become "the focal point for delivery of Mountain and Cold Weather Warfare training," as well as a supporting base for NATO operations, having a strategic location.

Related Topics

NATO Weather Norway United Kingdom Hub All

Recent Stories

Patriot Missiles to Arrive in Ukraine 'Very Soon' ..

Patriot Missiles to Arrive in Ukraine 'Very Soon' - US Army Acquisition Chief

6 minutes ago
 Borrell Says EU Will Have Trained 11,000 Ukrainian ..

Borrell Says EU Will Have Trained 11,000 Ukrainian Soldiers by Late March

6 minutes ago
 US Concerned DPRK May Use CBW Capabilities in Conf ..

US Concerned DPRK May Use CBW Capabilities in Conflict, Clandestine Attack - Int ..

6 minutes ago
 Social sector played role in boosting confidence a ..

Social sector played role in boosting confidence among women: Commissioner

6 minutes ago
 DPO hosts lunch for families of police martyrs

DPO hosts lunch for families of police martyrs

6 minutes ago
 ADMAF honours winners of 2022 Design and Creativit ..

ADMAF honours winners of 2022 Design and Creativity Awards

25 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.