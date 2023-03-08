UK Opens New Royal Marines Base in Norway to Strengthen Security in Arctic - Royal Navy

The UK Royal Navy announced on Wednesday the opening of a new Royal Marines base in Norway to realize the UK's commitment to strengthening security in the Arctic region

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th March, 2023) The UK Royal Navy announced on Wednesday the opening of a new Royal Marines base in Norway to realize the UK's commitment to strengthening security in the Arctic region.

"Newly-established Camp Viking in northern Norway will serve as the hub for Royal Marines Commandos as they continue to be the tip of the Arctic spear, the unit the UK turns to when it needs troops able to fight in cold weather extremes," the Royal Navy said in a statement.

The branch noted that the new base located around 40 miles south of the city of Tromso can accommodate all servicemen of the UK's Littoral Response Group (LRG).

The base is also ideally positioned for "deterring threats in the region" and is located in a way that allows the UK forces to quickly respond if necessary to protect NATO's northern flank, as well as allied Norway.

Over the past winter, about 1,000 special forces soldiers managed to move to the new base. Together with their NATO allies, they are currently conducting drills.

Maj. Kirk Allen, the commanding officer of the deployed unit, said that the Camp Viking would become "the focal point for delivery of Mountain and Cold Weather Warfare training," as well as a supporting base for NATO operations, having a strategic location.