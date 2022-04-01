UK Opposing Immediate Ukrainian-Russian Ceasefire - The Times

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st April, 2022) The United Kingdom wants Ukraine not to sign a ceasefire agreement with Russia too soon to deteriorate the latter's military position and thus weaken its negotiating stance, media reported.

According to The Times newspaper, the United Kingdom is concerned that the United States, Germany and France are "over-eager" to secure a peace deal as soon as possible. London believes that the deal should be reached when Kiev will have a stronger position.

"We think Ukraine needs to be in the strongest possible position militarily before those talks can take place," a government source told The Times, adding that such a scenario could result in more Russian concessions on territory, sanctions and even the legal persecution of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Russia launched its military operation in Ukraine on February 24 to support the people's republics of Donetsk and Luhansk. The Western countries have strongly condemned the operation calling it an invasion and imposed harsh sanctions on Russia.