UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UK Opposition, Activists Criticize Gov't After Migrant Boy Drowns In English Channel

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Wed 19th August 2020 | 08:10 PM

UK Opposition, Activists Criticize Gov't After Migrant Boy Drowns in English Channel

UK opposition lawmakers and human rights activists stepped up criticism against the government on Wednesday following media reports that a 16-year-old migrant had been found dead on the French side of the English Channel

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th August, 2020) UK opposition lawmakers and human rights activists stepped up criticism against the government on Wednesday following media reports that a 16-year-old migrant had been found dead on the French side of the English Channel.

According to reports by the French authorities cited by the UK media, the teenager's body, who was identified as a Sudanese migrant, was found on Wednesday morning on a beach in Calais.

"This is utterly heartbreaking. Thoughts with his loved ones. The situation is lacking in humanity & totally unacceptable. The Government urgently needs to work on a solution with international partners & address the exploitative behaviour of criminal gangs," Labour lawmaker and shadow home secretary Nick Thomas-Symonds wrote on Twitter.

The politician also said the boy's death is a terrible reminder of the human impact of the situation in the English Channel.

"I wrote to the Home Secretary calling for answers: we await a reply - and action. The Government must not militarise a humanitarian crisis & abolishing DFID [Department for International Development] is a dreadful decision," he added in a series of tweets.

Labour leader Keir Starmer also took to the social media platform to voice his concern over the tragedy, and warn that "this is a humanitarian crisis that needs a compassionate response."

Reacting to the reports on the boy's death, UK Home Secretary Priti Patel called the loss of a young life upsetting and blamed human traffickers for the tragedy.

"This is an upsetting and tragic loss of a young life. This horrendous incident serves as a brutal reminder of the abhorrent criminal gangs and people smugglers who exploit vulnerable people. Working together we are determined to stop them," she wrote on Twitter.

Bella Sankey, director of Detention Action, an organization that campaigns for the rights of asylum-seekers in the United Kingdom, directly accused Patel of the migrant's death, and called for her resignation.

"Your failure to create a safe and legal route for this young person has directly led to their death. If you had any shame or any conscience, you would consider your position," she tweeted.

According to The Guardian, more than 4,300 people have crossed the English Channel so far this year in an attempt to enter the UK illegally.

Related Topics

Dead Social Media Twitter Young Calais United Kingdom Criminals Media Government Opposition Labour

Recent Stories

Reem Al Hashemy salutes humanitarian, real-life he ..

12 minutes ago

Only PTI-govt makes its two-year performance repor ..

1 minute ago

Medium flood likely in River Jhelum: FFD

1 minute ago

Extinction Rebellion to Resume Climate Protests in ..

1 minute ago

Berlin Says Has Contact Channels With Minsk Follow ..

1 minute ago

Norway expels Russian diplomat after spying arrest ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.