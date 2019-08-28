UrduPoint.com
UK Opposition Agrees To Join Hands To Block No-Deal Brexit

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th August, 2019) The heads of the United Kingdom's main opposition parties agreed on Tuesday to join forces to resist a no-deal exit from the European Union.

The meeting was attended by leaders of Wales' Plaid Cymru, the Scottish National Party (SNP), Liberal Democrats, Green Party and Independent Group for Change.

"We pledge to work together across parties and across our nations to do whatever is necessary to ensure that the people's voice is able to be heard," the parties said in their so-called Church House Declaration, as quoted by the SNP.

The United Kingdom is expected to leave the European Union by October 31, but the process has remained stalled since the country's parliament rejected the current deal proposed by the European Union. Despite this, lawmakers have also spoken out against leaving the European Union without a deal altogether.

At a meeting with UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson last week, German Chancellor Angela Merkel suggested that London should try to find an alternative to the Northern Irish backstop, one of the thorniest issues for London, within the next 30 days.

