UK Opposition Labour Party Elects Keir Starmer as New Leader

Keir Starmer has been elected as the new leader of the UK opposition Labour party to succeed outgoing leader Jeremy Corbyn, according to the vote results

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th April, 2020) Keir Starmer has been elected as the new leader of the UK opposition Labour party to succeed outgoing leader Jeremy Corbyn, according to the vote results.

Starmer, 57, beat two main candidates Rebecca Long-Bailey and Lisa Nandy gaining 56.2 percent of ballots in the first round.

"Keir Starmer has received more than 50 per cent of valid votes cast and is therefore elected," a statement on the Labour party's website said.

Starmer said that it was a privilege for him to become the new Labour leader, pledging that he would lead the party to power.

"It's the honour and privilege of my life to be elected as Leader of the Labour Party. I will lead this great party into a new era, with confidence and hope, so that when the time comes, we can serve our country again - in government," Starmer wrote on Twitter.

Starmer was first elected to the parliament in 2015. Before that, he served as the director of Public Prosecutions for the Crown Prosecution Services.