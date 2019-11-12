UK Opposition Labour Says Suffered Large Cyberattack Ahead of General Election - Reports

UK main opposition party Labour said Tuesday their online platforms had suffered a large-scale cyberattack, according to Sky News broadcaster

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th November, 2019) UK main opposition party Labour said Tuesday their online platforms had suffered a large-scale cyberattack, according to Sky news broadcaster.

As a result, the party's campaign activities ahead of the general election were initially "slowed down" but then returned "to full speed," the broadcaster reported, citing a party spokeswoman.

"We have reported the matter to the National Cyber Security Centre," the spokeswoman was quoted as saying.