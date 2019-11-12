UK Opposition Labour Says Suffered Large Cyberattack Ahead of General Election - Reports

- Home
Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Tue 12th November 2019 | 03:49 PM
UK main opposition party Labour said Tuesday their online platforms had suffered a large-scale cyberattack, according to Sky News broadcaster
As a result, the party's campaign activities ahead of the general election were initially "slowed down" but then returned "to full speed," the broadcaster reported, citing a party spokeswoman.
"We have reported the matter to the National Cyber Security Centre," the spokeswoman was quoted as saying.