UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UK Opposition Labour Urges Against New Brexit Deal

Umer Jamshaid 39 seconds ago Thu 17th October 2019 | 03:58 PM

UK Opposition Labour Urges Against New Brexit Deal

UK Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn said on Thursday that the just-found Brexit agreement was a "sell out deal" that "should be rejected

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th October, 2019) UK Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn said on Thursday that the just-found Brexit agreement was a "sell out deal" that "should be rejected."

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced the agreement earlier in the day calling on the UK parliament to support it.

"From what we know, it seems the Prime Minister has negotiated an even worse deal than Theresa May's, which was overwhelmingly rejected," Corbyn said in a statement as quoted by the Labour press team.

"These proposals risk triggering a race to the bottom on rights and protections: putting food safety at risk, cutting environmental standards and workers' rights, and opening up our NHS to a takeover by US private corporations," Corbyn said.

"This sell out deal won't bring the country together and should be rejected. The best way to get Brexit sorted is to give the people the final say in a public vote," the Labour leader added.

Related Topics

UK Prime Minister Parliament Vote Brexit May From Agreement Best Race Labour

Recent Stories

Turkish President Erdoghan's visit to Pakistan pos ..

18 minutes ago

Four robbers killed in Lahore

41 seconds ago

Mid Career Management Course (MCMC) delegates visi ..

42 seconds ago

Police officer booked over corruption charges in ..

44 seconds ago

Two youth commit suicide in Sargodha

46 seconds ago

MoU signed to set up Pakistan-Egypt Joint Working ..

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.