UK Opposition Labour Urges Against New Brexit Deal

UK Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn said on Thursday that the just-found Brexit agreement was a "sell out deal" that "should be rejected

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th October, 2019) UK Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn said on Thursday that the just-found Brexit agreement was a "sell out deal" that "should be rejected."

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced the agreement earlier in the day calling on the UK parliament to support it.

"From what we know, it seems the Prime Minister has negotiated an even worse deal than Theresa May's, which was overwhelmingly rejected," Corbyn said in a statement as quoted by the Labour press team.

"These proposals risk triggering a race to the bottom on rights and protections: putting food safety at risk, cutting environmental standards and workers' rights, and opening up our NHS to a takeover by US private corporations," Corbyn said.

"This sell out deal won't bring the country together and should be rejected. The best way to get Brexit sorted is to give the people the final say in a public vote," the Labour leader added.