UK Opposition Leader Accuses Gov't Of 'Serial Incompetence' Over COVID-19

Faizan Hashmi 37 seconds ago Wed 02nd September 2020 | 07:21 PM

The leader of the UK Labour Party Keir Starmer accused the government on Wednesday of "serial incompetence" over its handling of the COVID-19 pandemic, and urged Prime Minister Boris Johnson "to get a grip."

"When the government's notched up 12 U-turns and rising, the only conclusion is serial incompetence. That serial incompetence is holding Britain back. Will the PM take responsibility and finally get a grip?" Starmer told Johnson at the House of Commons in the first session of the prime minister's questions since the summer recess.

The leader of the opposition also accused the Conservative government of having "wasted" the summer, because instead of spending it in preparing for autumn and winter, "they lurched from crisis to crisis.

"

"It is the same every time: pretend the problem doesn't exist, rush away scrutiny, make the wrong decision, then blame somebody else. This�s got to change," Starmer added.

During the heated exchange, Johnson repeatedly tried to dodge questions and defended himself by arguing that in spite of all doubts he is getting pupils back to school.

When Scottish National Party lawmaker Ian Blackford asked for an extension of the furlough scheme that has prevented massive layoffs during the lockdown, the prime minister said the best way forward is to get people back to work.

The UK has recorded over 337,000 cases of the novel coronavirus and 41,504 deaths since the COVID-19 pandemic began.

