UrduPoint.com

UK Opposition Leader Demands General Election 'now'

Umer Jamshaid Published October 20, 2022 | 10:09 PM

UK opposition leader demands general election 'now'

UK opposition leader Keir Starmer on Thursday demanded an immediate general election after Prime Minister Liz Truss announced her resignation following just six weeks in charge

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2022 ) :UK opposition leader Keir Starmer on Thursday demanded an immediate general election after Prime Minister Liz Truss announced her resignation following just six weeks in charge.

"The Tories cannot respond to their latest shambles by yet again simply clicking their fingers and shuffling the people at the top without the consent of the British people. We need a general election -- now," the Labour party leader said.

The Conservative Party "has shown it no longer has a mandate to govern," he added.

"After 12 years of Tory failure, the British people deserve so much better than this revolving door of chaos.

"Now, they have crashed the economy so badly that people are facing 500 ($563) a month extra on their mortgages. The damage they have done will take years to fix.

"Each one of these crises was made in Downing Street but paid for by the British public. Each one has left our country weaker and worse off," he said.

Related Topics

Prime Minister United Kingdom Top Election 2018 Opposition Labour

Recent Stories

Private rooms inaugurated at DHQ

Private rooms inaugurated at DHQ

51 seconds ago
 Govt will not compromise on supremacy of law, cons ..

Govt will not compromise on supremacy of law, constitution: Azam Tarar

53 seconds ago
 General Election in UK Unlikely as Ruling Tories C ..

General Election in UK Unlikely as Ruling Tories Certain to Face Defeat - Expert ..

54 seconds ago
 Karachi gets first ever 'digital hospital' with fr ..

Karachi gets first ever 'digital hospital' with free online OPD

4 minutes ago
 Chief Minister Punjab forms task force on educatio ..

Chief Minister Punjab forms task force on education

4 minutes ago
 Researchers develop new Covid strain that has 80% ..

Researchers develop new Covid strain that has 80% kill rate: Report

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.