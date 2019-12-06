UrduPoint.com
UK Opposition Leader Says Customs Checks Possible Within UK Under Johnson's Brexit Plan

A confidential report suggests that there will be customs checks between Northern Ireland and the rest of the United Kingdom under the current government's Brexit plan, Labour party leader Jeremy Corbyn said Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th December, 2019) A confidential report suggests that there will be customs checks between Northern Ireland and the rest of the United Kingdom under the current government's Brexit plan, Labour party leader Jeremy Corbyn said Friday.

Johnson told his Conservative Party in November that there would be no checks between Nrthern Ireland and the rest of the UK.

"This drives a coach and horses through the prime minister's claims that there will be, in his words, no border in the Irish Sea. It is simply not true. Johnson's deal will be disastrous for businesses and jobs all across the UK. And the government's confidential report confirms this," Corbyn told a press conference.

