UK Opposition Leaders Call For Immediate General Election As Truss Resigned - Reports

October 20, 2022

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th October, 2022) Leaders of the UK's opposition parties ” the Labour Party and The Liberal Democrats ” have called for an immediate general election after Prime Minister Liz Truss announced her resignation, the Sky news broadcaster reported on Thursday.

Labour Prty leader Keir Starmer said that the country needs a general election "now," while Liberal Democrats leader  Ed Davey said that "the Conservatives (need to be) out of power and ... (Britains) need real change."

