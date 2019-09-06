UrduPoint.com
UK Opposition Parties Agree Snap Election Cannot Be Held Before October 31 - Lawmaker

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Fri 06th September 2019 | 04:57 PM

UK opposition parties have agreed to protest against Prime Minister Boris Johnson's plan for a snap election and do not want it to take place before the Brexit deadline date of October 31, Plaid Cymru's leader in the parliament, Liz Saville Roberts, told the Sky News broadcaster on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th September, 2019) UK opposition parties have agreed to protest against Prime Minister Boris Johnson's plan for a snap election and do not want it to take place before the Brexit deadline date of October 31, Plaid Cymru's leader in the parliament, Liz Saville Roberts, told the Sky news broadcaster on Friday.

On Wednesday, the parliament rejected Johnson's call for an election to be held on October 15.

"My understanding here is that whenever a general election is enabled, the polling date has to be after 31 October," Roberts is quoted as saying.

