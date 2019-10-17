UK Opposition SNP to Vote Against New Brexit Deal - Leader

The Scottish National Party (SNP) will not vote for a new Brexit deal, the party's leader and Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th October, 2019) The Scottish National Party (SNP) will not vote for a new Brexit deal, the party's leader and Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said Thursday.

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn has also spoken out against the new agreement.

"For Scotland, this deal would take us out of EU, single market and customs union - all against our will. It would leave us as only part of UK being taken out without consent and with no say on future relationship. @theSNP will not vote for that," Sturgeon tweeted.