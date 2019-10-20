UrduPoint.com
UK Opposition To Hold Johnson Accountable For Ambiguous Brexit Letters To European Union

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Sun 20th October 2019 | 05:10 AM

UK Opposition to Hold Johnson Accountable for Ambiguous Brexit Letters to European Union

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th October, 2019) The United Kingdom opposition promises to bring Prime Minister Boris Johnson to justice, who has formally asked the European Union to postpone Brexit, but sent several letters to the European Council President Donald Tusk, in which he expressed hope that the EU would not satisfy his request and accused parliamentarians of not making the decision he wanted.

Johnson sent Tusk three letters, one in the form of a not personally signed description of the Brexit extension law passed by the parliament, the second being a personal comment that he opposed delays and would like to withdraw the country from the European bloc on October 31, and the third - a comment by the UK Permanent Representative to the EU Tim Barrow stating that the prime minister did not want to extend the EU membership, but was forced to submit to the parliament that made that decision.

"We will challenge them all the way, in Parliament next week, we challenge them in crashing out of the EU and we as a movement will come together, those that voted leave or remain have all got a place in the Labour Party and the labour movement.

What unites us is our determination for socialism," the head of the UK Labour Party, Jeremy Corbyn, told his supporters late Saturday.

UK shadow chancellor John McDonnell called Johnson's letters to Tusk a childish and arrogant reaction to parliamentary actions.

"Johnson is a Prime Minister who is now treating Parliament and the Courts with contempt. His juvenile refusal to even sign the letter confirms what we always suspected that Johnson with his arrogant sense of entitlement considers he is above the law and above accountability," McDonnell wrote on Twitter, adding "Message to Johnson. Nobody, no matter how high, is above the law and has the right to tear up our parliamentary constitution."

On Saturday, Johnson asked the EU to postpone Brexit until 23:00 GMT on January 31, 2020. It was previously planned that the UK would leave the bloc on October 31.

