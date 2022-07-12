UK Opposition to Table Vote of No Confidence in Government on Tuesday - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th July, 2022) The United Kingdom's Labor Party will table a motion of no confidence in Boris Johnson's government on Tuesday, with the voting expected the next day, media reported.

According to Sky news broadcaster, if the opposition manages to secure a simple majority ” at least half of the lawmakers plus one vote ” in the House of Commons, the parliament may be dissolved, with a snap general election ahead. This would remove Johnson from his interim office and endanger the ruling Conservative faction, as it could lose the mandates and forfeit the right to elect Johnson's successor.

Unlike the previous no-confidence vote, which Johnson survived in June, this voting would involve not only Conservative but all legislators.

Johnson has been grappling with calls to resign after a series of scandals over violations of COVID-19 regulations throughout 2020 and 2021. Last week, another scandal with the appointment of Christopher Pincher, who was vetted by the outgoing prime minister as deputy chief whip of the Conservatives despite accusations of sexual misconduct, led to a string of resignations and eventually forced Johnson to step down both as prime minister and head of the Conservative Party.

He plans to remain in office as caretaker prime minister until a new appointment is made, despite calls for his immediate resignation without waiting until a new Tory leader is chosen in September.