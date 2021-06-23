UK Orders 14 Sikorsky Helicopters Costing $580Mln for Special Operations - Pentagon

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd June, 2021) Boeing has received a Special Operations Command delivery order worth $580.5 million for 14 H-47 extended range Sikorsky helicopters for the United Kingdom, the US Defense Department announced.

"The Boeing Company [of] Ridley Park, Pennsylvania received a delivery order in the amount of $580,598,636 ...

for 14 H-47 extended range rotary wing aircraft that satisfy the United Kingdom's requirement for heavy assault, rotary wing aircraft," the Defense Department said in a press release on Tuesday.

The foreign military sales funding is being obligated at the time of the award, the Defense Department also said.

The majority of the work will be performed in Ridley Park, Pennsylvania, over the next five years and is expected to be completed by July 2026, the Defense Department added.