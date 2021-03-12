UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UK Orders Inquiry Into New Coal Mine

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 12th March 2021 | 08:48 PM

UK orders inquiry into new coal mine

Britain has ordered a public inquiry into its first planned deep coal mine in decades, reversing its stance after an outcry from environmental campaigners before this year's COP26 climate summit

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2021 ) :Britain has ordered a public inquiry into its first planned deep coal mine in decades, reversing its stance after an outcry from environmental campaigners before this year's COP26 climate summit.

Communities Secretary Robert Jenrick's department wrote Thursday to Cumbria County Council to reveal that plans for the controversial mine in northwest England would be "called in", or reviewed.

The proposed coastal project, whose developer is Australian-owned West Cumbria Mining, would be located near the town of Whitehaven and supply European and UK steelmakers with metallurgical coal.

"Overall the Secretary of State (Jenrick) considers that this application raises planning issues of more than local importance," the department wrote in the letter which was also published online late Thursday.

"To consider all the relevant aspects of the proposed development, the Secretary of State has decided to hold a local inquiry." The letter added that the inquiry, undertaken by the department's planning inspectorate division, would begin immediately.

Jenrick had previously declined to intervene in the matter.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who will host COP26 in Glasgow in November, ran into fierce criticism from environmental campaigners over his January decision to defer approval for the carbon-intensive facility to the local authority.

Cumbria County Council had initially given the go ahead for the mine in October, but decided in February it would review the plans to assess environmental impact more accurately.

The public inquiry comes after a long-running campaign against the project by environmental groups, which accused the Johnson's government of undermining its climate pledges.

Greenpeace welcomed the government's U-turn, but warned that its overall environmental strategy was still lacking.

"This is certainly fantastic news and definitely better late than never," said Greenpeace UK chief scientist Doug Parr.

"The government may have just about saved its blushes, so long as the mine is canned.

"But with plans still to expand airports and a green homes programme left in ruins, there's a long way to go before Boris Johnson can truly have the full credibility required of a man hosting vital climate talks later this year."The proposed Whitehaven mine has also sparked an outcry because the government wants to phase out coal-powered electricity by 2025.

Related Topics

Electricity Man Glasgow United Kingdom January February May October November All From Government

Recent Stories

India cannot be militarily superior to western, no ..

2 minutes ago

Tanzania PM denies absent president is ill

2 minutes ago

Four model cart bazaars established for fruit & ve ..

2 minutes ago

OECD's new Australian chief dogged by climate reco ..

2 minutes ago

Maintaining peace in Sindh govt's top priority: Sh ..

7 minutes ago

PDM's politics doomed with Gilani's defeat in Sena ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.