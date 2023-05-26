(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th May, 2023) The UK and other countries that have infringed on Russia's assets should immediately unfreeze them, without any conditions, Kremlin spokesman Dmirty Peskov said on Friday.

"The UK and other countries that encroached on Russian assets are obliged to unfreeze them immediately without any conditions. Otherwise, they violate all norms and rules of both their domestic legislation and international law," Peskov told reporters.