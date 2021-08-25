UrduPoint.com

UK, Other Western Nations Team Up To Help Kiev Resist Russia's Alleged Influence - Embassy

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Wed 25th August 2021 | 12:35 PM

The United Kingdom, along with Canada, Sweden, Switzerland and the United States, will set up a new fund to help Ukraine resist Russia's "destabilizing influence" in southern and eastern regions, the UK Embassy in Kiev said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th August, 2021) The United Kingdom, along with Canada, Sweden, Switzerland and the United States, will set up a new fund to help Ukraine resist Russia's "destabilizing influence" in southern and eastern regions, the UK Embassy in Kiev said.

"Today in #Kyiv [UK Minister for European Neighborhood and the Americas] @morton_wendy announced new Partnership Fund for a Resilient Ukraine. The UK together with Canada, Sweden, Switzerland and US will support #Ukraine to mitigate Russia's destabilising influence in southern and eastern regions," the embassy tweeted late on Tuesday.

The fund that will be launched in December is set to raise up to 35 million Pounds ($48 million) from donors within three years to "finance technical advice to government; grant investments in economic opportunities; and improved public services for the people of southern and eastern Ukraine," another tweet in the thread said.

Tensions between Moscow and Kiev intensified back in 2014 in the wake of the conflict in eastern Ukraine and Crimea's reunification with Russia. Neither Kiev nor Western countries recognized the legitimacy of Crimean unification, and have accused Russia of meddling in Ukraine's affairs. Moscow has denied any interference and insisted that the referendum was carried out in line with international law.

