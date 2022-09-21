UrduPoint.com

UK Outlines Support Plan For Businesses, Households Facing Rising Energy Bills

Faizan Hashmi Published September 21, 2022 | 05:20 PM

UK Outlines Support Plan for Businesses, Households Facing Rising Energy Bills

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st September, 2022) The United Kingdom outlined a plan to support businesses, households and public sector organizations amid rising electricity prices and bills, the government said on Wednesday.

"Through a new government Energy Bill Relief Scheme, the government will provide a discount on wholesale gas and electricity prices for all non-domestic customers (including all UK businesses, the voluntary sector like charities and the public sector such as schools and hospitals) whose current gas and electricity prices have been significantly inflated in light of global energy prices," the government said in a statement.

The support program will run from October 1 to March 31 next year. In addition, the government has set a price cap on wholesale electricity and gas prices of 211 Pounds ($240) per megawatt-hour (MWh) and 75 pounds per MWh respectively.

This figure is almost 50% less than wholesale prices expected this winter.

On September 8, UK Prime Minister Liz Truss announced a new energy price guarantee that freezes average energy bills at 2,500 pounds per year for the next two years.

The start of hostilities in Ukraine in February exacerbated the energy crisis unfolding in Europe over the past year. Disruptions in logistical and financial operations due to the conflict and Western sanctions against Russia have undermined supply chains and led to a spike in energy prices worldwide. Rising cost of living in the UK has hit households and businesses.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Electricity Ukraine Russia Europe Energy Crisis Price United Kingdom February March September October Gas All From Government (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

PCB BoG's 70th meeting to be held in Karachi

PCB BoG's 70th meeting to be held in Karachi

38 minutes ago
 TECNO Launched Camon 19 Pro in Pakistan with 64MP ..

TECNO Launched Camon 19 Pro in Pakistan with 64MP Bright Night Portrait camera w ..

41 minutes ago
 Experience Active Noise Cancellation at its Best: ..

Experience Active Noise Cancellation at its Best: Infinix XE27 Bluetooth ear pod ..

46 minutes ago
 OIC Secretary-General Meets Alliance of Civilizati ..

OIC Secretary-General Meets Alliance of Civilizations High Representative

2 hours ago
 Dubai Customs concludes training with French Custo ..

Dubai Customs concludes training with French Customs

2 hours ago
 ACC Women's T20 Asia Cup: Nashra Sundhu replaces F ..

ACC Women's T20 Asia Cup: Nashra Sundhu replaces Fatima Sana

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.