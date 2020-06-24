UrduPoint.com
UK Paid Over $1Mln In Damages To Windrush Immigrants

Wed 24th June 2020

UK Paid Over $1Mln in Damages to Windrush Immigrants

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th June, 2020) The United Kingdom has paid over 1 million Pounds ($1.2 million) in compensation to immigrants from Commonwealth countries and their descendants who have been denied many rights over their vague legal status, the home minister said Tuesday.

"More than £1 million has been offered in compensation as part of the ongoing work to right the wrongs experienced by the Windrush generation," Priti Patel announced.

Hundreds of thousands of immigrants who came to the UK between the late 1940s and early 1970s are called the Windrush generation after the ship that docked in the town of Tilbury in 1948. Failures to provide them and their children with documents led to detentions and even expulsions over the next few decades.

"These are the men and women who built their lives and went on to build their homes in the United Kingdom ... Yet ... they were the very people who went on to suffer unspeakable injustices and institutional failings spanning successive Governments over several decades," Patel said in parliament.

The Home Office launched Windrush Compensation Scheme in April of last year, with some claimants receiving offers of damages to the tune of 100,000 pounds. Over 12,000 have been granted documentation, including over 5,900 grants of citizenship.

