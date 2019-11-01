UrduPoint.com
UK Paratroopers Make Biggest Drop In Estonian History Amid NATO Drills

Muhammad Irfan 40 seconds ago Fri 01st November 2019 | 09:16 PM

UK Paratroopers Make Biggest Drop in Estonian History Amid NATO Drills

Almost 170 UK paratroopers made history on Friday by jumping over an Estonian airfield during Operation Tractable in what was the biggest para drop on record in the Baltic nation

TALLINN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st November, 2019) Almost 170 UK paratroopers made history on Friday by jumping over an Estonian airfield during Operation Tractable in what was the biggest para drop on record in the Baltic nation.

"Paratroopers from 16 Air Assault Brigade, joined by Estonian colleagues, make the jump from 800ft over Nurmsi as part of Tractable, making this the biggest drop in Estonian history," the forward-deployed NATO force said on Facebook.

The United Kingdom is contributing 800 service members to the North Atlantic Organization's Enhanced Forward Presence Battlegroup in Estonia, which is involved in a large-scale Europe-wide NATO exercise.

British personnel has been rotating continuously in Estonia alongside Danish, French and host nation forces since the military alliance agreed to send troops to the three Baltic countries and Poland at the 2016 summit.

