UrduPoint.com

UK Parliament Announces Byelections In Johnson's Constituency

Muhammad Irfan Published June 14, 2023 | 11:20 PM

UK Parliament Announces Byelections in Johnson's Constituency

The UK House of Commons moved on Wednesday to hold byelections in Boris Johnson's constituency after the former prime minister announced his resignation from parliament last week

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th June, 2023) The UK House of Commons moved on Wednesday to hold byelections in Boris Johnson's constituency after the former prime minister announced his resignation from parliament last week.

Simon Hart, the chief whip in the lower chamber, the House of Commons, moved the writ for two byelections � in Johnson's Uxbridge and South Ruislip constituency and in Nigel Adams' Selby and Ainsty constituency.

Johnson said Saturday he was standing down "with immediate effect" after receiving a report on the investigation into the "Partygate" scandal from the parliament's privileges committee.

This committee made clear that it was determined "to drive me out of parliament," Johnson said.

The committee said last year it was seeking evidence to help establish whether Johnson had knowingly misled the parliament on the parties held at his office during the COVID-19 lockdown. He insisted that any rule-breaking was inadvertent.

Adams, a friend of Johnson's, quit the same day as the former Conservative Party leader, saying he would return to his private sector career. Nadine Dorries, who also said last week she was quitting as a member of parliament for Mid Bedfordshire, later reversed her decision.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Scandal Parliament Same United Kingdom Chamber From

Recent Stories

Section 144 imposed in Islamabad to curb dengue, p ..

Section 144 imposed in Islamabad to curb dengue, preserve habitat

5 minutes ago
 Nearly All Fed Policymakers Think Further Rate Hik ..

Nearly All Fed Policymakers Think Further Rate Hikes to Follow Despite June Paus ..

5 minutes ago
 Turkish, Hungarian Foreign Ministers Agree to Coor ..

Turkish, Hungarian Foreign Ministers Agree to Coordinate Steps on Sweden's NATO ..

13 minutes ago
 Serbia Ready for International Probe Into Detentio ..

Serbia Ready for International Probe Into Detention of Members of Kosovo Police ..

13 minutes ago
 Warsaw in Talks With Lockheed Martin to Produce HI ..

Warsaw in Talks With Lockheed Martin to Produce HIMARS Munitions in Poland - Env ..

13 minutes ago
 CDWP clears 25 development projects worth Rs 236.7 ..

CDWP clears 25 development projects worth Rs 236.71 bln

13 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.