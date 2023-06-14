The UK House of Commons moved on Wednesday to hold byelections in Boris Johnson's constituency after the former prime minister announced his resignation from parliament last week

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th June, 2023) The UK House of Commons moved on Wednesday to hold byelections in Boris Johnson's constituency after the former prime minister announced his resignation from parliament last week.

Simon Hart, the chief whip in the lower chamber, the House of Commons, moved the writ for two byelections � in Johnson's Uxbridge and South Ruislip constituency and in Nigel Adams' Selby and Ainsty constituency.

Johnson said Saturday he was standing down "with immediate effect" after receiving a report on the investigation into the "Partygate" scandal from the parliament's privileges committee.

This committee made clear that it was determined "to drive me out of parliament," Johnson said.

The committee said last year it was seeking evidence to help establish whether Johnson had knowingly misled the parliament on the parties held at his office during the COVID-19 lockdown. He insisted that any rule-breaking was inadvertent.

Adams, a friend of Johnson's, quit the same day as the former Conservative Party leader, saying he would return to his private sector career. Nadine Dorries, who also said last week she was quitting as a member of parliament for Mid Bedfordshire, later reversed her decision.