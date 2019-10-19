UrduPoint.com
UK Parliament Approves Brexit Delay Under Letwin's Amendment To Johnson's Plan

Sat 19th October 2019 | 07:14 PM

The UK parliament on Saturday passed the so-called Letwin Amendment to the Brexit plan proposed by UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson by 322 votes to 306

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th October, 2019) The UK parliament on Saturday passed the so-called Letwin Amendment to the Brexit plan proposed by UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson by 322 votes to 306.

The amendment by Oliver Letwin and an alliance of opposition lawmakers around him stipulates that the Brexit plan of Johnson be withheld until the legislation to enact it is passed into an actual law.

Now that the amendment has been approved, it will also automatically trigger the so-called Benn Act, passed by the parliament last month, that requires the government to request a delay to Brexit if the lawmakers do not approve the plan by October 19.

