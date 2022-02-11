UrduPoint.com

UK Parliament Approves Tougher Sanctions Regime Against Russia

Umer Jamshaid Published February 11, 2022 | 12:27 AM

UK Parliament Approves Tougher Sanctions Regime Against Russia

The UK Parliament approved amendments to the Russia sanctions regulation, which allows for the introduction of restrictive measures against a wider range of individuals and companies from Russia, which, according to the UK side, destabilize the situation in Ukraine

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th February, 2022) The UK Parliament approved amendments to the Russia sanctions regulation, which allows for the introduction of restrictive measures against a wider range of individuals and companies from Russia, which, according to the UK side, destabilize the situation in Ukraine.

Amendments to the Sanctions and Anti-Money Laundering Act 2018 were submitted to the parliament on Thursday, approved and have already entered into force.

The new UK sanctions regime allows sanctions against companies in Russia's strategic sectors, including defense industry, chemicals, transport, finance and energy.

The previous sanctions regime against Russia allowed the UK government to impose sanctions only on those who, in its opinion, were directly involved in the "destabilization" of Ukraine. Now, the criteria for determining these persons and enterprises were significantly expanded.

The changes introduced do not mean the automatic imposition of sanctions against individuals or organizations, but they will provide additional opportunities to impose them in the event of an aggravation of the situation around Ukraine.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia Parliament United Kingdom 2018 Event From Government Industry

Recent Stories

Review Committee checking performance of ministrie ..

Review Committee checking performance of ministries: Arbab

2 minutes ago
 Lawmakers Ask Biden to Ensure First Black Woman on ..

Lawmakers Ask Biden to Ensure First Black Woman on Supreme Court Has Civil Right ..

2 minutes ago
 Qadri proposes to mark 'Int'l Hijab Day' on March ..

Qadri proposes to mark 'Int'l Hijab Day' on March 8

2 minutes ago
 Govt heading towards development through multiple ..

Govt heading towards development through multiple projects: Sania

2 minutes ago
 Shafqat Mahmood lauds performance of education min ..

Shafqat Mahmood lauds performance of education ministry

23 minutes ago
 Clash claims life, one injured in Quetta

Clash claims life, one injured in Quetta

23 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>