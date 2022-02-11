UK Parliament Approves Tougher Sanctions Regime Against Russia

The UK Parliament approved amendments to the Russia sanctions regulation, which allows for the introduction of restrictive measures against a wider range of individuals and companies from Russia, which, according to the UK side, destabilize the situation in Ukraine

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th February, 2022) The UK Parliament approved amendments to the Russia sanctions regulation, which allows for the introduction of restrictive measures against a wider range of individuals and companies from Russia, which, according to the UK side, destabilize the situation in Ukraine.

Amendments to the Sanctions and Anti-Money Laundering Act 2018 were submitted to the parliament on Thursday, approved and have already entered into force.

The new UK sanctions regime allows sanctions against companies in Russia's strategic sectors, including defense industry, chemicals, transport, finance and energy.

The previous sanctions regime against Russia allowed the UK government to impose sanctions only on those who, in its opinion, were directly involved in the "destabilization" of Ukraine. Now, the criteria for determining these persons and enterprises were significantly expanded.

The changes introduced do not mean the automatic imposition of sanctions against individuals or organizations, but they will provide additional opportunities to impose them in the event of an aggravation of the situation around Ukraine.