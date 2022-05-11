UK Parliament Censures Defense Ministry for Backlog in New Military Systems

(@iemziishan)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th May, 2022) The UK Public Accounts Committee criticized the country's defense ministry on Wednesday for standing behind "potential adversaries" with backlog in developing up-to-date defense capabilities and failure to deliver existing military programs.

"We are concerned that the Department may not have identified all the modern battle-winning capabilities our armed forces need, and also that it is not developing its existing large programmes with sufficient urgency," the committee said in a report.

Lawmakers also expressed frustration with the arrogance of the defense ministry, which believes its 2021-2031 Equipment Plan to be affordable for the first time in four years.

"This is despite its worrying inability to control costs in its large programmes, including the Dreadnought class of nuclear submarines, and its reliance on billions of Pounds of future cost reductions, many of which have no plans supporting how they might actually be delivered," the report read.

The committee urged the department to tackle these issues "with the vigour and dynamism," adding that the defense ministry is lacking in "enough people with the financial skills to effectively manage one of the government's most challenging portfolios."

The UK defense ministry, in turn, rejected the allegations, saying that the report provided outdated examples and did not take into account the latest data.